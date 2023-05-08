Decred (DCR) Market Capitalization Achieves $244.20 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $16.35 or 0.00059109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $244.20 million and $2.05 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00131870 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00033912 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00038712 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003614 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000142 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,934,076 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

