Dent Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $84.24 million and $4.54 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

