DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Raised to $41.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XRAY. StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

