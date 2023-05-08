Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $335.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.75.

NYSE MOH traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.33. The company had a trading volume of 64,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,626. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.71 and its 200 day moving average is $305.92.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

