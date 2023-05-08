Dexterra Group (DXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Dexterra Group to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.12). Dexterra Group had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of C$253.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.60 million.

Dexterra Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$5.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$330.77 million, a PE ratio of 101.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dexterra Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 700.00%.

DXT has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.40 to C$8.15 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

