Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $700,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 462,731 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 79,931 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,131,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

