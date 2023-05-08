Diamant Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.2 %

LLY stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $433.06. The company had a trading volume of 632,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.00 and a one year high of $434.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.02 and a 200-day moving average of $354.28. The stock has a market cap of $411.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

