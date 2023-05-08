Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.41

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$11.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.11 million for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0113984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

