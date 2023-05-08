DNB Markets Downgrades YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) to Sell

DNB Markets cut shares of YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
YIT Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of YITYY stock opened at C$1.23 on Thursday. YIT Oyj has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.53.
YIT Oyj Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. YIT Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.
About YIT Oyj
YIT Oyj engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following segments: Housing Finland and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEE); Housing Russia; Business Premises; Infrastructure; Partnership Properties; and Other Items. The Housing Finland & CEE segment constructs and develops apartments and entire residential areas.
