Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Boosted by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 2.7% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

