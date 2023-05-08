Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises approximately 2.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $45,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.72. The company had a trading volume of 922,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,999. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,054 shares of company stock worth $6,672,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

