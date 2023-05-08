Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after purchasing an additional 476,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.94. The stock had a trading volume of 162,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,839. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.