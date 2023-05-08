Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.9% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $39,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

Shares of BLK traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $643.54. The stock had a trading volume of 236,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $662.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $695.13. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,024 shares of company stock worth $28,562,554. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

