DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

DSL stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

