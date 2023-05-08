DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 2.2 %
DSL stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $13.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
- How To Handle Red-Hot Nvidia Stock Ahead Of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.