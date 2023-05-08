DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSLGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

DSL stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

