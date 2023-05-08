Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
DEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.
Shares of NYSE DEI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,464,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.94.
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
