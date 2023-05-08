Draper Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Draper Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.8% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.51. 243,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $101.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Bank of America increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

