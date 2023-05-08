Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 391,555 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,555 shares during the period. CMS Energy comprises 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.71% of CMS Energy worth $131,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

CMS traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 83.69%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

