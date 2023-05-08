Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $48.48 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 149,313 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.12% of Realty Income worth $48,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 143,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 107,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.