Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,427,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises approximately 1.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $156,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.73. 506,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

