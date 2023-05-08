Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350,429 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.40% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $122,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,531. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $70.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

