Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 130,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $59,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,820. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

