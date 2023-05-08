Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,346 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of TC Energy worth $35,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,242,000 after buying an additional 11,565,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 60.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after buying an additional 11,355,601 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in TC Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,085 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in TC Energy by 95.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.15. 496,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,583. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.74. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

