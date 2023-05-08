Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221,600 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 1.28% of Brixmor Property Group worth $85,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.10. 494,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,718. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

