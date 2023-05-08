Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 10,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,457,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $26,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.95. 2,081,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,631,209. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.