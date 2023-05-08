Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

DUFRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dufry in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dufry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dufry has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Dufry Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

About Dufry

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

