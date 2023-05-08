Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $98.70. 1,616,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,568. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

