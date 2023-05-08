Dundas Partners LLP Acquires 8,280 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Dundas Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown makes up 2.7% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dundas Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Brown & Brown worth $24,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after buying an additional 112,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.48. 184,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,163. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

