Dundas Partners LLP Has $10.56 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Dundas Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,233 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the quarter. Dundas Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,929.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,633 shares of company stock valued at $751,003 and have sold 23,617 shares valued at $1,728,865. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.81.

AKAM traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,199. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $102.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

