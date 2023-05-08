DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 32,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,825. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

Institutional Trading of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSM. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 128,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the period.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

