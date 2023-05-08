Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 4.8% After Insider Selling

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.73. 300,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,367,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Specifically, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $190,913.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $190,913.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $184.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

