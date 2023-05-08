Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 2.6% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.44 on Monday, hitting $432.25. 1,014,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,096. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.00 and a 1 year high of $435.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

