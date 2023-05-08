Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Holdings Lifted by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,841 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,045 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $20,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at $2,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at $518,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at $103,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at $29,740,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,772.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Stock Up 17.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded up $1.53 on Monday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,979,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,352. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $80.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.35%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -99.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

