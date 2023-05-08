EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $410.00 to $350.00. The company traded as low as $239.38 and last traded at $241.12, with a volume of 95304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $242.47.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

