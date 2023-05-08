Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $830.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $779.41.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $740.00 on Friday. Equinix has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $699.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $163,157.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,841.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.