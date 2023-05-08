Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 8th (ALEX, AMX, ATEC, ATEN, BIDU, CDXS, CERS, CRAI, CRUS, CSX)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 8th:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Alexander & Baldwin Inc alerts:

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.