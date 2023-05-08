Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 8th (ALEX, AMX, ATEC, ATEN, BIDU, CDXS, CERS, CRAI, CRUS, CSX)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 8th:
Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a sell rating.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
