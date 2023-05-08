Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 8th (ALEX, AMX, ATEC, ATEN, BIDU, CDXS, CERS, CRAI, CRUS, CSX)

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 8th:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

