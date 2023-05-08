Ergo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $135,909.75 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $103.43 million and approximately $135,909.75 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00005308 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,234.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00291870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.70 or 0.00547924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00065232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00403910 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,009,126 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

