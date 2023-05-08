Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,693. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

