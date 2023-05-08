EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Down to $7.41

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.19. EVE shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 2,977 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVEX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EVE in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on EVE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EVE in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

EVE Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

EVE Company Profile

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Stories

