EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Down to $7.41

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.19. EVE shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 2,977 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVEX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EVE in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on EVE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EVE in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.
EVE Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVE (EVEX)
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
- Freshpet Is On The Brink Of Reversal
- Tyson Foods: Is It Time To Cut Losses Or Load Up On Shares?
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.