Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 211,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 492,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Evolus Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 178.39% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $18,593,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,071,989 shares in the company, valued at $43,111,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,593,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,071,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,111,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $15,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214,871 shares in the company, valued at $35,404,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,107,832 shares of company stock worth $34,729,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

