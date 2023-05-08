Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelon Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927,237. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

