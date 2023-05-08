Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Mizuho

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.85.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.