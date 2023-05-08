Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.76-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $670.68 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.76-1.83 EPS.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.49. 465,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,871. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $668.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.26 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.43.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

