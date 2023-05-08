Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $10.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.82. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In other news, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,795.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,795.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,170.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,000 shares of company stock worth $409,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

