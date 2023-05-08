Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.30 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.24.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of FATE stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $558.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.49. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 220.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,879,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,145,922.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,735.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

