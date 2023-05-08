FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543,760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 101,820 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.61% of FedEx worth $267,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FedEx by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,261 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,842 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $230.46. The company had a trading volume of 202,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.22 and a 200-day moving average of $195.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

