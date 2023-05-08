Fiera Capital Corp Has $15.38 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Veracyte worth $15,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Veracyte by 1,717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 762,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after buying an additional 575,949 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $10,440,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after buying an additional 348,096 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of VCYT stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.37. 105,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,788. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

