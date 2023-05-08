First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at TD Securities

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FCXXF. National Bank Financial raised First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins initiated coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating for the company.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of FCXXF opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

