First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FCR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised shares of First Capital Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Capital Realty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.83.

First Capital Realty Price Performance

Shares of First Capital Realty stock opened at C$15.35 on Thursday. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$14.08 and a 52-week high of C$18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.59.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

