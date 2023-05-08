First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.56. 280,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 796,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 5.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marcy D. Mutch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

See Also

