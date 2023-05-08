First National Bank of Omaha Buys 387 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.9 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.46. 6,394,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,177,384. The company has a market capitalization of $189.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

